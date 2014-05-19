PARIS/CANNES May 19 Former IMF chief Dominique
Strauss-Kahn has instructed lawyers to sue the makers of a movie
in which veteran French star Gerard Depardieu plays a sex addict
who commits a sexual assault on a hotel maid, his lawyer said on
Monday.
"Welcome to New York" by Abel Ferrara, which had a private
screening on the sidelines of the Cannes film festival at the
weekend and has been on pay-per-view in France, is billed as a
piece of fiction and comes with a legal disclaimer.
But Strauss-Kahn's lawyer said the film was defamatory in
that its subject matter was similar to the accusations levelled
against Strauss-Kahn, who quit the Washington-based
International Monetary Fund in 2011 after a New York hotel maid
accused him of sexual assault.
Strauss-Kahn settled a civil case taken by the maid after
criminal charges were dropped.
"This happened three years ago and he was cleared," lawyer
Jean Veil told Europe 1 radio on Monday.
"He is frightened, sickened (by the film). He has instructed
his lawyers, myself, to make a complaint for defamation based on
accusations of rape, on the insinuations made throughout this
film."
Interviewed by Reuters TV in Cannes, fimlmaker Ferrara said
the film was fiction and that he had the right to choose his
subjects.
"I'm not on trial," Ferrara said. "I'm an artist, I have
freedom of speech. I'm from America I'm from the country of the
free, land of the free and home of the brave.
The film begins with an extended sex-party scene before the
encounter between the main character, George Devereau, and a
maid. Throughout the over 20-minute scene, Depardieu appears
naked and flits from one bacchanalian encounter to another.
Reporters the screening were handed a gift bag containing
condoms and Viagra.
Trade publication Variety called the film in a review "a
sure-fire scandal-starter in France" and said the "audacious
performance (from Depardieu) is undeniably the pic's chief
selling point," a view shared by most critics.
Films that are not competing in the official 12-day film
festival at Cannes often hold screenings nonetheless in order to
gain publicity. Following the "Welcome to New York" screening,
the film was made available throughout France on pay-per-view.
