* Being good action star not a matter of muscles -Stallone
* "We are children with arthritis" says "Rambo" star
* Third "Expendables" film set to open this summer
By Alexandria Sage
CANNES, France, May 18 Tanks rolled down the
beachfront in Cannes on Sunday, as Sylvester Stallone led an
invasion of action stars "with arthritis" to publicise "The
Expendables 3".
Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mel Gibson waved at fans
from three tanks that drove slowly down the main boulevard in
the French Riviera town where the international film festival is
in its fifth day.
The film, which is not in competition, also features
Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren
and Wesley Snipes and the cast was asked by reporters to
describe just what makes a good action star.
"You have to be incredibly intelligent, handsome, sexy, good
teeth, high IQ, a lot of hair..." Stallone joked.
"What makes the audience like a person, it's not a matter of
muscles," he told a press conference.
"There's something that's almost intangible and I don't know
what it is, but I know it's very rare because there have only
been about 15 action heroes, real serious ones, in history."
Stallone, one of the film's writers, said it took three
movies to get the "Expendables" formula just right, judging the
first as being too violent and the second too soft.
"I believe we finally got it right in the third one - kind
of like marriage."
Stallone acknowledged that he and the rest of the cast
belonged to a "different generation", but still had the energy
and drive to make an exciting, contemporary film.
"We're all like very adult children," Stallone said. "We are
children with arthritis. We are young forever."
The third instalment of the franchise sees Barney Ross
(Stallone) bringing in new blood to his team of mercenaries to
take on Conrad Stonebanks (Gibson), a former comrade now seeking
to eradicate the group.
One of the newbies is played by Kelsey Grammar, best known
for his role as the pompous psychiatrist on the television
sitcom, "Frasier," which ran for over a decade on NBC before
ending in 2004.
"Although I feel like I'm new to action films, my star is
just rising," Grammar joked.
"Expendables 3" wasn't the only big-budget franchise trying
to grab attention at the festival.
The cast of the latest "Hunger Games" movie, "Mockingjay
Part 1", walked a red carpet for photographers on Saturday
night, advertising the film due for release in November.
When Jennifer Lawrence, who plays protagonist Katniss
Everdeen, was asked why there should be so much fuss about a
film not even showing at the festival, the actress was quick
with a response: "Because so much money went in to it."
"I'm kidding!" she added. "Because they're great movies and
we have an amazing audience and a great following and ...
Whoops!"
(Additional reporting by Mike Davidson and Rollo Ross; Editing
by Michael Roddy and Robin Pomeroy)