70th Cannes Film Festival - Cannes, France. 16/05/2017 - The official poster, featuring actress Claudia Cardinale, is seen on the facade of the festival palace. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

CANNES, France The 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival opens on Wednesday.

Here are the films, and their directors, in the main competition for the Palme d'Or prize to be awarded on May 28:

LES FANTÔMES D’ISMAËL (ISMAËL’S GHOSTS)

(Opening Film - Out of Competition)

Arnaud DESPLECHIN

AUS DEM NICHTS (IN THE FADE)

Fatih AKIN

THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES (NEW AND SELECTED)

Noah BAUMBACH

OKJA

BONG Joon-ho

120 BATTEMENTS PAR MINUTE (120 BEATS PER MINUTE)

Robin CAMPILLO

THE BEGUILED

Sofia COPPOLA

RODIN

Jacques DOILLON

HAPPY END

Michael HANEKE

WONDERSTRUCK

Todd HAYNES

LE REDOUTABLE (REDOUBTABLE)

Michel HAZANAVICIUS

GEU-HU (THE DAY AFTER)

HONG Sang-soo

HIKARI (RADIANCE)

Naomi KAWASE

THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER

Yorgos LANTHIMOS

КRОТКАYA (A GENTLE CREATURE)

Sergei LOZNITSA

JUPITER’S MOON

Kornél MUNDRUCZÓ

THE SQUARE

Ruben ÖSTLUND

L’AMANT DOUBLE

François OZON

YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE

Lynne RAMSAY

GOOD TIME

Benny and Josh SAFDIE

NELYUBOV (LOVELESS)

Andrey ZVYAGINTSEV

(Reporting by Robin Pomeroy)