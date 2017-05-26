CANNES, France Robert Pattinson, a man used to being pursued by fans and paparazzi, managed to shoot an entire film on the streets of New York without being recognised, he said on Thursday ahead of the movie's world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Good Time" was filmed 'guerrilla style' among real people on the streets, meaning it was vital the camera-phones did not start firing, said Pattinson, who plays a man trying to get his younger brother out of jail after a botched bank heist.

"I was really practising ways to kind of disappear," he told Reuters in an interview.

"It's crazy. I have never been on a shoot where not a single cellphone picture (was taken) on the entire shoot."

The anonymity was important as the crew were using real locations, without cordoning off the public.

"We were shooting in an emergency room in a hospital with no permission. It's amazing what you get away with without asking permission. You just go in, do it and you've got it," Pattinson said.

Co-directors, brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, said Pattinson - who has sought out a strong of challenging art-house projects since soaring to stardom in the Twilight movies - had approached them after seeing their previous film "Heaven Knows What".

"He said: 'I'll do whatever you are doing next, whether it's the catering or playing a part in the movie!'" Josh Safdie told Reuters, relishing the ease by which the young movie makers had managed to land the biggest star they have ever directed.

Critics at Cannes said the movie could cement Pattinson's position as a grade-A actor as well as an A-list star.

"Wrath of the Twilight brigade be damned: Good Time gives Robert Pattinson easily the best part he’s ever played," Tim Robey wrote in The Telegraph.

(Writing by Robin Pomeroy, editing by Pritha Sarkar)