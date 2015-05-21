(Corrects translation of Fremaux quote in para 3 to say
'tuxedo', not 'smoking')
CANNES, France May 19 Perhaps not since
Cinderella lost a glass slipper at the ball has there been such
a stir about glamorous footwear as there was on Tuesday in
Cannes over a report that women had been turned away from a film
premiere for failing to wear heels.
Social media and the festival gossip circuit lit up after
the Screen Daily trade publication reported that a handful of
women had been refused entry to Sunday's premiere of Todd
Haynes's lesbian romance "Carol" for wearing flats.
Festival director Thierry Fremaux tweeted: "For the steps,
the rules haven't changed. 'Tuxedo, evening wear.' No mention of
'heels'."
Asif Kapadia, the director of the Amy Winehouse documentary
"Amy," said on Twitter that his wife was initially refused entry
to his film's Cannes premiere on Saturday because she was not
wearing heels, but she was eventually allowed in.
Actress Emily Blunt, asked about the Screen Daily report,
called it "very disappointing, obviously".
"I think everyone should wear flats to be honest, at the
best of times, we shouldn't wear high heels anyway, that's just
my point of view. I just prefer wearing combat sneakers," Blunt
said at a news conference to launch her competition film
"Sicario".
The film's Canadian director, Denis Villeneuve joked that he
and his male stars, Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin, would wear
heels to the evening premiere of "Sicario" in protest.
Careful scrutiny of television footage of the red carpet for
the film's premiere showed no sign of any of the trio in heels.
