* Crowds and film world flock to Cannes on opening day
* Kidman, Dahan's "Grace of Monaco" is routine biopic-
critic
* "Like kid in a candy store " - jury member
By Michael Roddy and Alexandria Sage
CANNES, France, May 14 The glamour of Cannes and
nearby Monaco are wedded on screen in "Grace of Monaco" that
opens the 67th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night, but
critics at an advance press screening saw no marriage made in
heaven.
The film starring Nicole Kidman as the American actress
Grace Kelly who married Prince Rainier to become Princess Grace
was made by French director Olivier Dahan, one of whose previous
movies, about singer Edith Piaf, was a worldwide hit.
His latest film stirred a dispute with producer Harvey
Weinstein, who owns the American distribution rights, over the
final cut that under French law belongs to the director.
It was announced at Cannes that the spat had been resolved,
but the movie still drew some immediate savaging from critics.
"The film made headlines due to conflicts between the
director and Harvey Weinstein, but for once, we'd be tempted to
side with 'Harvey Scissorhands', because it's hard to see how
his edit of the film could be any worse than this one," the
Indywire blog said in a scathing review.
"It's a fairly conventional biopic," said Adrian Prechtel of
the Munich newspaper "Abendzeitung".
The film, partly shot in Monaco before its royal family fell
out with Dahan and then condemned it, features Kidman playing a
princess frustrated by her inability to fit in with residents of
the tiny principality and her limited role as a monarch's wife.
She drives her Porsche at breakneck speed on Monaco's steep
and twisty roads to vent her frustrations and is visibly bored
by the big parties her husband's friend Aristotle Onassis
(Robert Lindsay), who is shown with his then-wife the opera
singer Maria Callas (Paz Vega), holds aboard his enormous yacht.
Kelly eventually had a car crash on those roads in 1982,
after suffering a stroke while driving, so that part rings true.
But Dahan and Kidman acknowledged at a press conference that
other salient details, like then-French President Charles de
Gaulle visiting Monaco during a crisis between France and its
protectorate, and Hollywood director Alfred Hitchcock going
there to lure Kelly back to Hollywood, were fictionalised.
Kelly and the late Rainier's children, Monaco's Prince
Albert and his two sisters Caroline and Stephanie, have called
the film a "farce" with no basis in reality - a public critique
which Kidman said made her "sad."
"The film has no malice towards the family, nor to Grace nor
Rainier. It's fictionalised, it's not a biopic... you take
dramatic licence at times," Kidman said.
"The performance was done with love," she said, expressing
regret that the royal family would not attend the premiere.
Dahan said he had staged Hitchcock and de Gaulle visiting
Monaco because they were essential images for the film.
"Politics are not paramount in the film, they are in the
background to enhance the portrait of the characters, the
portrait of Grace," he said.
"I wanted to show that her choice was not that solely of an
actress but of a person who has a husband involved in politics,
with children, so in fact the film talks about the choice of a
woman, and I hope that the film is quite universal, far more
universal than just a biopic," he said.
"Grace of Monaco" was to open the festival in the evening
and fans were waiting outside security cordons to secure places
for the best star-watching, and the festival's famous red carpet
was awaiting its moment in the spotlight.
Eighteen films from directors as far away as Mauritania and
Japan are in competition for the Palme d'Or, the festival's top
prize, to be handed out on May 24 along with other awards.
The festival along the palm-lined Cote d'Azur is a huge draw
for the industry and public alike. About 127,000 visitors were
expected, plus 30,000 accredited professionals, 4,000
journalists and 700 technicians, according to a periodical
distributed by the festival.
With huge yachts bobbing offshore in the Mediterranean and
luxury boutiques along the famous La Croisette boulevard
awaiting well-heeled clientele, the 12-day pageant is the
international film world's answer to Hollywood's Oscars.
CAMPION HEADS PRIZE JURY
Presiding over the festival is a nine-member jury headed by
New Zealand director Jane Campion, the only woman ever to win
the Palme d'Or - for 1993's "The Piano".
"I think the selection has so many talents now that it's
like (being) a kid in a candy store," Danish director and jury
member Nicolas Winding Refn said as he arrived on Tuesday.
Waiting just opposite the red carpet-lined steps leading
into the festival's main theatre, movie fan Jean-Marc Stahl said
he and his friends met at Cannes and now vacation together in
the seaside resort each year to coincide with the festival.
"Some of us have been coming for more than 20 years," Stahl
said. "We created a network and we meet every year."
(Additional reporting by Hortense de Roffingnac; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)