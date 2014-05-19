* Real-life wrestling murder at prestigious 12-day festival
* Steve Carell unrecognisable as Du Pont heir in Foxcatcher
* Cronenberg's "Maps to the Stars" also has Cannes premiere
By Alexandria Sage
CANNES, France, May 19 Inner demons are at the
emotional core of "Foxcatcher", Bennett Miller's compelling film
about the 1996 murder of a wrestling champion by the heir to the
prominent U.S. Du Pont family, premiering at the Cannes film
festival on Monday.
It is the first time at Cannes for U.S. director Miller,
whose 2005 film "Capote" earned him a nomination as Best
Director at the Academy Awards and a Best Actor win for its
star, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.
The top-notch cast includes Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo
as Olympic champion brothers Mark and Dave Schultz, and a
cast-against-type and completely unrecognisable Steve Carell as
John du Pont, a role Miller said was "far out of his (Carell's)
comfort zone".
"My athletes consider me as a brother, a father and a
leader," Du Pont boasts during the film after he establishes a
training camp for amateur wrestlers on the grounds of his
family's sprawling mansion.
But the reality is darker and far less flattering.
An odd character shut inside his world of privilege and
surrounded by his mother's (Vanessa Redgrave) equestrian
trophies, Du Pont suffers from an inferiority complex.
Yet delusions of grandeur, and a deep-seated assumption that
money can buy him anything, see him overstepping his role as
benefactor as he clearly yearns to be part of the team - wearing
a warm-up suit with his athletes and calling himself their coach
and mentor.
Despite the sweat and muscle that are the backdrop, it is a
quiet and intensely psychological film that explores the
ultimately fatal relationship between du Pont and the two
brothers.
"There's a lot of American male repressed non-communication
happening in this film," Miller told journalists and critics at
a press conference. "There's an undercurrent beneath the
undercurrent. Every scene is just the tip of the iceberg."
The real Mark Schultz visited the set during filming.
"Having Mark there was emotionally very intense because he
was sort of reliving a difficult time for him," said Ruffalo.
"You go through a bad time in your life once and then you have
to go through it again on a movie set, that's a little heavy."
As for Carrel, Miller said he had trusted his instincts that
the actor lauded for his skills at comedy could handle the
transformative role.
Approaching a dramatic role is no different from a comedic
one, the actor said: "I don't think that characters in films
know that they're in a comedy or a drama, they're just
characters in a film."
GROSS SELF-ABSORPTION
The prestigious 12-day festival on the palm-lined French
Riviera is now in its sixth day. Also due to hit the red carpet
on Monday evening were Robert Pattinson and Julianna Moore,
stars of "Maps to the Stars" by a Cannes regular, Canadian
filmmaker David Cronenberg.
Often called Cronenberg's answer to Robert Altman's scathing
attack on Hollywood, 1992's "The Player," the film centres on an
aging actress (Moore) and daughter of a famous film star
desperate to land a role playing her now-dead mother.
Taken to task in Bruce Wagner's script are a myriad of soft
targets that make Hollywood tick - the personal assistants
called "chore whores", the daily healing massages, the teenage
stars, limousines and agents and the gross self-absorption.
Cronenberg denied that his film was Hollywood-centric,
saying its themes of monstrous egotism, callous self-advancement
and privilege applied elsewhere.
"You could set this in Silicon Valley, you could set it on
Wall Street, anywhere people are desperate, ambitious, greedy,
fearful," Cronenberg said. "You could really set it anywhere and
still have that same tone and same ring of truth."
Reaction to the film after a Sunday night press screening
was mixed. The Hollywood Reporter said it was "a prank more than
a coherent take on 21st century Hollywood" and, in a broadly
positive review, Britain's Guardian called it "vivisectional in
its sadism and scorn".
