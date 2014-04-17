* French, Canadian films dominate main international lineup
PARIS, April 17 Hollywood star power will vie
with world cinema and a large crop of French films, including
New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard's latest, for the top prize
next month at the 67th Cannes film festival, the world's most
important cinema showcase.
Godard's "Adieu au Langage" will bring the accustomed Gallic
flair to the swanky festival on the palm-lined French Riviera,
whose top Palme d'Or prize can significantly boost a movie's
revenue and awards potential.
Tommy Lee Jones, Meryl Streep and Hilary Swank in the
frontier drama "The Homesman" will add Hollywood pizzazz.
The 18 films announced on Thursday in the prestigious main
lineup include entries from Canada, Russia, Turkey, Italy and
Japan, highlighting the international breadth of what Artistic
Director Thierry Fremaux called "cinema's great rendezvous".
"What is important to us is that the selection at Cannes is
a voyage in the world of cinema and in the world overall,"
Fremaux told a news conference of film critics and journalists.
One of the world's oldest film festivals, Cannes is a
glamorous affair marked by a much-watched red carpet, a phalanx
of tuxedo-clad photographers, luxury yachts bobbing in the old
port and a rotating cast of autograph-signing celebrities.
Featuring in the main lineup are two female directors -
Italy's Alice Rohrwacher with "Le Meraviglie" and "Futatsume No
Mado" (Two Windows)" from Japan's Naomi Kawase - with
Oscar-winning New Zealand director Jane Campion leading its
jury.
Campion is the first and only woman to have won the Palme
d'Or, for "The Piano" in 1993, and the paucity of female
directors has been criticised in recent years.
Representing French cinema are director Bertrand Bonello's
bio-pic "Saint Laurent" about the great yet tormented fashion
designer, Olivier Assayas' "Sils Maria" starring Juliette
Binoche, and "The Search", a drama set in war-torn Chechnya by
Michel Hazanavicius, who won an Oscar for "The Artist" in 2012.
The 39th feature film of the influential Godard - whose 1960
"Breathless" helped kickstart the French New Wave style - was
shot in 3D. The lyrical film follows a married woman, a single
man and a dog who brings them together.
Two-time winners of the Palme d'Or, the brothers Jean-Pierre
and Luc Dardenne of Belgium compete with "Deux Jours, Une Nuit"
("Two Days, One Night") starring Marion Cotillard, who won a
best-actress Oscar in 2008 for "La Vie en Rose".
Canadian movies feature prominently with director David
Cronenberg's "Maps to the Stars," a critique of Hollywood
starring Robert Pattinson ("Twilight"), Atom Egoyan's "The
Captive" and "Mommy" from Xavier Dolan.
Respected British auteurs Ken Loach and Mike Leigh also
compete, respectively, with "Jimmy's Hall" about the Irish
communist leader Jimmy Gralton deported from Ireland in the
1930s, and "Mr. Turner," about British painter J.M.W. Turner.
Also competing are "Leviafan" by Russian director Andrey
Zvyagintsev, "Winter Sleep" (Kis Uykusu) by Turkey's Nuri Bilge
Ceylan, Mauritania's Abderrahmane Sissako's "Timbuktu" and
"Relatos Salvajes" from Argentina's Damian Szifron.
GRACE AND GOSLING
While the Cannes festival offers plenty to please global
art-house fans, Hollywood pictures also feature prominently.
"The Homesman" stars the rugged Jones as a claim jumper and
Swank as a pioneer woman who team up to escort three insane
women across the U.S. Midwest plains. The film is the first
directed by Jones since his 2005 western "The Three Burials of
Melquiades Estrada" which won two awards in Cannes.
The other U.S. main competition entry, director Bennett
Miller's "Foxcatcher", is based on the true story of the U.S.
Olympic Wrestling Champion Mark Schultz and the killing of his
brother by an heir to the DuPont chemical fortune.
Another Hollywood offering will be the out-of-competition
world premiere of the animated "How to Train Your Dragon 2", the
sequel of the adaptation of the successful book series about a
boy growing up with a dragon as his life partner.
Opening the May 14-25 festival is an out-of-competition
screening of "Grace of Monaco", a bio-pic starring Nicole Kidman
directed by French director Olivier Dahan.
The parallel "Un Certain Regard" festival, which focuses on
emerging directors, kicks off with "Party Girl" by French
director Marie Amachoukeli. It includes the directorial debut of
Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling with "Lost River" and a documentary
by Wim Wenders of the photographer Sebastiao Salgado.
A total of 49 long-form films were chosen to be shown at
Cannes out of 1,800 submitted, with 28 countries represented.
This year's official poster, paying homage to past film
greats, is a sepia-toned portrait of the Italian actor Marcello
Mastroianni, who starred in Federico Fellini's classic "8½" and
"La Dolce Vita" a half century ago.
