* Crowds and film world descend on Cannes
* "Like kid in a candy store " - jury member
* Festival a little smaller but still Cannes - editor
By Michael Roddy
CANNES, France, May 14 Film fans already are
standing outside security cordons with no idea which stars may
show up, and security guards are keeping a constant vigil for
potential jewel thieves as the 67th Cannes Film Festival
prepares to open on Wednesday.
With huge yachts bobbing in the Mediterranean and luxury
boutiques along the famous La Croisette boulevard making
finishing touches to their displays, the 12-day pageant that is
the international film world's answer to Hollywood's Oscars
kicks off with the world premiere of "Grace of Monaco".
"I think the selection has so many talents now that it's
like (being) a kid in a candy store," Danish director Nicolas
Winding Refn said as he arrived on Tuesday.
Winding Refn is one of nine judges on a majority female jury
headed by New Zealand director Jane Campion, the only woman ever
to win the festival's top Palme d'Or prize.
There are 18 films in competition for the Palme d'Or, which
will be handed out along with other prizes at the end of the
festival on May 24.
It is a huge draw for the industry and public alike, with an
estimated 127,000 visitors expected, plus 30,000 accredited
professionals, 4,000 journalists and 700 technicians, according
to a periodical distributed by the festival.
Benedicte Bourdon, 30, visiting for the first time with her
parents from the northwestern French city of Cherbourg, said she
had no idea which stars would show up on the other side of a
security cordon where she was standing outside a hotel, but
being there was a thrill.
"It's great fun to be here," Bourdon said. "Films can make
you feel emotion or laugh, and some make you reflect on life."
Last year some of those who attended the festival were less
than welcome, having made off with jewels worth several million
dollars.
The security presence this year is conspicuous, with
dark-jacketed men standing outside or immediately inside fancy
boutiques, but it is no more than usual, a security guard said.
"It was already at the maximum," said the guard who did not
want to give his name for what he said were "security reasons".
The opening film stars Nicole Kidman as the Hollywood
actress Grace Kelly who became the Princess of Monaco when she
married Prince Rainier, and died following a car crash in 1982
in the hills of the principality, not far from Cannes.
RED CARPET
Kidman and other stars will ascend the famous red carpet on
Wednesday night to the cinema inside the Palais des Festivals et
des Congres for the glittering opening event under the watchful
eye of the world's media, which has staked out viewing spots and
parked stepladders for photographers days in advance.
Trade talk of a dispute between the film's French director,
Olivier Dahan, and its American distributor, producer Harvey
Weinstein, has only served to reinforce the reputation of Cannes
for producing a scandal or two, which festival artistic director
Thierry Fremaux sees as a good thing.
"Controversy by the way is also something which built Cannes
and which makes people focus on films. And these are not really
really strong or - how can I say - in a way it's nice, it's part
of the folklore of Cannes, it's part of the passion of cinema,"
Fremaux told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
Since the selection of the 18 films to be presented in
competition was unveiled in April, critics have said the
festival this year might suffer from a lack of stars on its red
carpet. But Fremaux said he was happy with the selection.
"The choices we have made are the choices we have made and
now we are going to deliver the selection to the press and I
feel quite comfortable because first we love the movies we've
picked up, we think we did the best with the films which were
submitted to us," he said.
Even if Cannes remains the one event on the crowded film
festival calendar that the big players most want to attend, a
senior editor at U.S. entertainment magazine Variety said it was
scaling back.
"You see Cannes scaling back. And you see it ... for Cannes,
for Cannes standards it's a little smaller than Cannes usually
is," Ramin Setoodeh said.
"That said, it's still a very big festival, you have stars
from Nicole Kidman to Robert Pattinson, to Kristen Stewart, Ryan
Gosling had his directorial debut here at Cannes. So it's still
a pretty big festival, it's just not as big as Cannes has always
been."
