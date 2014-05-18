(Updates with screening of Cronenberg Hollywood film)
By Michael Roddy
CANNES, France May 18 Canadian David Cronenberg
presented a director's take on a Hollywood infected by taboo sex
and backstabbing, plus a few ghosts, while Tommy Lee Jones
turned the Western around for a perilous eastward trek with
madwomen at Cannes on Sunday.
Jones's "The Homesman" and Cronenberg's "Maps to the Stars"
screened the same day that Sylvester Stallone, Arnold
Schwarzenegger, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford and other cast members
from "The Expendables 3" rode in tanks in the Mediterranean
seaside town, lending star power to the festival
.
"Crash" and "The Fly" director Cronenberg's look behind the
tinsel of Hollywood was the second competition film shown on the
fifth day of the 12-day festival, giving it a heavily North
American flavour.
One critic for a major trade publication, who did not want
to be quoted by name before a review appeared in print, said
Cronenberg's film was "very disappointing and very uneven". It
stars "Twilight" idol Robert Pattinson as a Hollywood wannabe
working as a chauffeur and Mia Wasikowska as a schizophrenic.
The Hollywood Reporter trade publication called Jones's film
"an absorbing, melancholy look at the hard lot of women in the
Old West". It co-stars Jones and two-time Oscar best-actress
winner Hilary Swank as a team escorting the madwomen.
The Cannes awards, including the top Palme d'Or prize for
best picture at the world's most prestigious film festival, will
be given on May 24.
Of the main competition films shown since the festival
opened on Wednesday, Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan's
"Winter Sleep" and British director Mike Leigh's "Mr Turner" are
tied with the highest rankings in a compilation of opinions of
international critics by Screen International magazine. Both get
ratings of 3.6 stars out of a possible 4.
DARK SIDE OF HOLLYWOOD
"Maps to the Stars", with a screenplay by Los Angeles writer
and actor Bruce Wagner, features a cast of twisted characters.
They include a child actor recovering from a drug habit, his
schizophrenic sister, their ambitious parents who have a dark
secret, and a has-been actress who is desperate to re-create a
role played by her mother, who died in a fire.
Ghosts of the actress's mother, a drowned child and a girl
who died in hospital shortly after a visit from the child actor
give the film a supernatural patina, suggesting that Hollywood
is not just a city of dreams but of nightmares.
Little more can be revealed that would not be a spoiler.
Based on a novel by Glendon Swarthout, "The Homesman"
includes the usual gunfights and hostile Indians, though at a
press conference Jones rejected the idea that the portrayal of
native Americans was a "stereotype".
The people playing the Indians were "all native Americans,
they were all of Pueblo descent", Jones said. Even the costumes
they wore were thoroughly researched to help them look like the
hostile Pawnees they portray in the movie.
"I'm not ashamed of the fact that they were considered by
our characters to be potentially homicidal. We were not bending
the truth at all or stereotyping anybody," he said.
What is unusual is the stark portrayal of the extreme
hardships faced by young women trying to survive, raise families
and cope with extreme weather and disease. One of the madwomen
had three babies die of diphtheria.
Nebraska, where the movie is set, was "not a really inviting
place for a woman of the Victorian era", Jones said.
Asked what it was like acting and directing, Jones said: "As
the director I can tell you I did everything I tell myself to do
and as an actor I listen very carefully."
Swank plays Mary Bee Cuddy, an unmarried woman whose farm is
successful but who cannot find a husband and agrees to lead the
wagon trip to take the madwomen east with Jones. She said the
role showed how resourceful frontier women had to be.
"We're talking about a time that was extreme in every way,"
Swank said. "It was a hard, hard time, a hard place to live -
the elements, the idea of doing it alone, the idea of wanting a
partner to share in it, someone to love, someone to have her
back."
Conditions on location in New Mexico during the winter drove
home for her how hard life had been, Swank said.
"When it was cold it was freezing, when it was windy you had
sand in your nose and your ears and your mouth."
