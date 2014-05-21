* Godard screens mystifying film, stays away himself
By Alexandria Sage and Michael Roddy
CANNES, France, May 21 Octogenarian French
filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard sent a film full of 3D images that
looked like moving paintings to say what may have been "adieu"
to the Cannes film festival on Wednesday, while staying away
himself.
It was hard to make much of "Adieu au Langage" (Goodbye to
Language), except to say it features a man and a married woman
having an affair, a stray dog and gangsters in a Mercedes who
threaten to shoot people in a town on the shore of Lake Geneva.
The film quoted from writings of painters and philosophers
and contained shimmering images of water, trees and flowers.
It also punned on the French word "adieu", using it to mean
"goodbye", "to God" and "oh God". That suggested - though no one
said so officially - that Godard, the onetime enfant terrible of
French film who was a founder of New Wave cinema with his 1960
film "Breathless", might be waving goodbye.
In a video message to festival director Thierry Fremaux,
Godard explained his absence from the red carpet, saying: "Dear
old friend, once again thank you for inviting me to climb your
24 majestic steps, slightly lost in the herd."
His words were accompanied by images of a herd of cattle.
"Adieu au Langage" was the second French film to be shown on
the eighth day of the 12-day festival, the other being "The
Search", set in Chechnya and directed by Michel Hazanavicius, an
Oscar winner for "The Artist".
But fans of the Hollywood fairy tale will be in for a shock
with Hazanavicius's latest.
"Welcome to this big shit-hole - Chechnya," are the movie's
opening words, uttered by a Russian soldier videotaping scenes
of burnt-out buildings, dead livestock and, later, the murder of
villagers in a war seen by some as Russia's Vietnam.
Chechnya fought a war in 1994-96 to shake off Russian rule,
but was brought back under Moscow's control by then-prime
minister Vladimir Putin in another war in 1999-2000.
HUMAN BEINGS IN WAR
Hazanavicius cuts between two story lines to portray the war
and the lives torn apart by it. In the main one, 9-year-old
Hadji - played by Abdul-Khalim Mamatsuiev - flees his destroyed,
abandoned village, his baby brother in tow, after his parents
are killed by Russian soldiers.
He is discovered outside a refugee centre by Carole
(Berenice Bejo), a European Union human rights worker
documenting abuses and struggling to galvanise public outrage to
spur a strong response to the war from the West.
In the second strand, 19-year-old Kolia (Maxim Emelianov) is
arrested for smoking pot and forced into the Russian army. He is
seen going through a stomach-turning training process designed
to prepare him psychologically to see Chechens as "terrorists".
When he reaches the front, he loses no time in killing his
first two "terrorists" - an old man and a boy.
"I think everyone knows the Russian army massacred hordes of
people in Chechnya. It's a historical fact," Hazanavicius told
journalists and critics at a press conference.
"The film is a political one but I've tried to ensure it
doesn't take sides, ultimately," the director said, adding that
his interest was in showing "human beings subjected to war".
"I've tried to focus on the human angle because that's what
interests me."
While the movie finds its emotional centre in Hadji, the
screenplay stumbles with its heavy-handed reproach of the West's
hands-off approach, expressed by Carole in lines such as: "I'm
sick of your indifference while people are dying."
"Bejo's considerable talent is squandered by treacly
dialogue," wrote the movie site Indiewire. The Guardian cited
"sincerity and commitment, and an earnest rejection of the
horror of war" but criticised "sentimentality is at its core".
Canadian director Xavier Dolan's "Mommy" was due to be shown
in the evening, the 14th film to be shown of the 18 in
competition for the Palme d'Or, the festival's top prize, which
will be awarded on Saturday.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)