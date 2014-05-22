* Social realism runs through Kanu Behl's "Titli"
* Lead actor Shashank Arora says Indian film industry
"finding itself"
By Rollo Ross
CANNES, France, May 22 A film that breaks with
Bollywood and delivers an atypical dose of social realism that
left its leading actor feeling depressed during shooting is
India's only contender at this season's Cannes festival.
"Titli", by Kanu Behl, which tackles the family violence and
poor treatment of women that blight Indian society, is one of 19
films competing in the 'Un Certain Regard' category for emerging
directors, with prizes to be handed out on Friday.
Behl's first feature as director follows the quiet and
withdrawn Titli - 'butterfly' in Hindi - who is desperate to
break from his all-male family of car-jackers living in a
suburban slum but finds every exit blocked and every dream
destroyed.
"It is for me a film that takes on the Holy Grail of Indian
cinema, which is the family, and says 'Hey look! There's all
this happening and why aren't we talking about it?'" Behl, who
had previously worked on documentaries, told Reuters TV.
To try to live a better life and earn extra money, Titli's
brothers and father arrange a marriage to Neelu (Shivani
Raghuvanshi), an intelligent and attractive girl who also finds
her dreams shattered and looks set to spend her life surrounded
by violent men.
The pair contrive to escape their similar situations, away
from the ears and eyes of violent brothers.
The film, which maintains a documentary feel, strives to
make the viewer "feel the violence and get a sense of why these
people are behaving in the way they are," Behl added.
Actor Shashank Arora, who plays Titli, admitted that the
gritty subject matter, rarely seen in Indian cinema, made him
feel "very depressed" during the shoot, in which he appears in
every scene.
"There is so much violence back home in India and there is a
lot of harassment against women and that's just the beginning of
it and I think we're just skimming the surface with this film,"
he said.
"I think we're just beginning to find ourselves and
beginning to find the stories that are really Indian and not
Bollywood cinema and we're really trying to explore and look
within ourselves and find where does this come from, where does
this violence stem from."
Eschewing the glamour, frivolity and fairy-tale endings of
Bollywood cinema, the backdrop of "Titli" is the teeming slums
outside Delhi where millions struggle to survive day to day.
"There are these two separate worlds. There is a world of
the 'haves' that are going to the malls in India who are
consuming more and more ... and then there is in that world the
'have nots' who are there to serve these other people," Behl
said.
"There are almost like satellite cities all around the big
city now where these people go back to and it's about going back
to that and living those 12 hours which are so different from
the other 12 hours you see every day."
(Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by John Stonestreet)