(Corrects spelling of Poehler last name in paragraph 3)
By Michael Roddy
CANNES, France May 18 The new animated feature
"Inside Out" from Disney-Pixar turned the Cannes festival on its
head on Monday as the film about what goes on inside a young
girl's mind drew cheers from audiences and queries about why it
was not competing for a prize.
The ingenious film by the Pixar studio which brought the
world "Toy Story" almost 20 years ago, and more recently "Up",
shows characters personifying basic human emotions of Joy,
Anger, Disgust, Fear and Sadness acting out their roles in the
head of a young girl named Riley.
The first emotion baby Riley experiences is Joy, a
blue-haired sprite voiced by Amy Poehler of "Parks and
Recreation", that makes her smile. But that is quickly followed
by cries provoked by blue-hued Sadness (Phyllis Smith) and
Disgust (Mindy Kaling), which makes her fling her broccoli from
her high chair.
Much of what happens inside Riley's head, where memories
take the shape of luminescent spheres the size of bowling balls,
looks like a giant pinball arcade game.
Facets of Riley's personality, including her relations with
her mother and father, her interactions with friends, or her
love for playing ice hockey, resemble amusement park attractions
- perhaps to feature someday at a Disney World near you.
The film was so warmly received by the notoriously critical
audience of film specialists at the festival, where "Inside Out"
is having its world premiere in advance of general release next
month, that it raised questions about why it was not in
competition for the Palme d'Or prize to be awarded next Sunday.
"Being here was really the prize," Pixar director and
producer John Lasseter said, when asked why it was not a
competition entry.
The film is being shown under the festival banner but
outside of competition, which big studios like Disney often
choose as a way to get international media attention without the
risk of being snubbed by the festival jury.
Pete Docter, the film's director who came up with the story
idea from observing his own daughter entering young adulthood,
said he saw no difference between what makes a good animated
film and a good live-action film.
"We often hear of animation referred to as a genre, which we
don't believe in," Docter said.
"We just consider it a medium and one thing, the only real
metric we work to...is make something you want to see, make
something you'd be proud to show your family."
Trade publication Variety said the movie "proves to be the
greatest idea the toon studio has ever had".
Peter Bradshaw, of The Guardian, wrote: "This movie is a
sweet-natured coming-of-age comedy, a kind of tween-transition
crisis, though with a fundamentally sunny Disneyfied worldview."
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Dominic Evans)