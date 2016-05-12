Director George Miller (C), Jury President of the 69th Cannes Film Festival, attends a news conference with jury members before the opening of the Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Jury member actress and singer Vanessa Paradis (2ndL) attends a news conference before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Jury member actor Mads Mikkelsen takes part in a news conference before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Jury member actress Valeria Golino takes part in a news conference before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Jury member actress Kirsten Dunst takes part in a news conference before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Director George Miller (L), Jury President of the 69th Cannes Film Festival, and jury members actress Kirsten Dunst, director Laszlo Nemes, actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, director Arnaud Desplechin, actor Donald Sutherland, actor Mads Mikkelsen, actress Valeria Golino and film producer Katayoon Shahabi pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film 'Cafe Society' out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Director George Miller, Jury President of the 69th Cannes Film Festival, arrives on stage for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film 'Cafe Society' out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Jury members actress Kirsten Dunst, actor Mads Mikkelsen, director Laszlo Nemes, director Arnaud Desplechin, actress and singer Vanessa Paradis and actor Donald Sutherland sit on stage for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film 'Cafe Society' out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director George Miller, Jury President of the 69th Cannes Film Festival, and Jury members director Arnaud Desplechin, actress Kirsten Dunst, actress Valeria Golino, actor Mads Mikkelsen, director Laszlo Nemes, actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, film producer Katayoon Shahabi and actor Donald Sutherland sit on stage for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film 'Cafe Society' out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director Woody Allen (2ndL) and cast members (L-R) Blake Lively, Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film 'Cafe Society' out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

CANNES, France The business of picking winners may be the Cannes Film Festival jury's raison d'etre, but it leaves Woody Allen so cold that he has always refused to be up for a prize at the annual extravaganza.

The veteran American actor and director opens the show for the third time on Wednesday with 'Cafe Society', but once again his film will not be in the main competition, whose judges are this year led by Australian director George Miller.

"For any group to come together and judge the work of other people is something I would never do," Allen told a news conference on Wednesday.

"It...is something I do not believe in. So I do not want to participate in it."

Miller and his team -- which includes American actress Kirsten Dunst, Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, French singer/actress Vanessa Paradis and last year's Palme d'Or winner Laszlo Nemes of Hungary -- will however judge 21 films.

"You could argue how do you measure these films, but that's definitely balanced by the simple joy of being here watching films that are new, watching them with consideration and then having a conversation," Miller said.

"We're all very humble with the task. The biggest obstacle is we are bringing different qualities, we have a different approach - some film makers, directors, actors, so the task is to try to forget that and become an audience again," said Mikkelsen.

For Dunst, the competition is simply vital for cinema in general.

"Without film festivals like this we wouldn't see movies, and they would not become famous like (Nemes's) 'Son of Saul'," she said.

"We need these festivals to promote film makers... Without that we would just be in big blockbusters all the time."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by John Stonestreet)