By Michael Roddy
| CANNES, France
May 13 Filmmaker brothers Joel
and Ethan Coen said on Wednesday it would be a new experience
for them to be watching movies rather than having a film in
competition as the first co-presidents of the main Cannes
International Film Festival jury.
The Coens, responsible for "Fargo", "No Country for Old Men"
and 1991 Cannes top-prize winner "Barton Fink", head up a jury
comprising directors Guillermo del Toro and Xavier Dolan, actors
Rossy de Palma, Sophie Marceau, Sienna Miller and Jake
Gyllenhaal, and singer-songwriter Rokia Traore.
Asked what it would be like to be sitting in judgment on
other directors' work, Joel Coen, who did most of the talking on
the brothers' behalf, said he would try to watch the films
"simply as an audience member and somebody who isn't involved".
But he said it would not be possible to remain completely
neutral, given his role on a jury which must eventually award
the Palme d'Or top prize on May 23.
"When you're asked to watch something as a jury member it
may affect the way you watch it, it has to, to a certain extent,
because you've been asked in a sense to pass judgment on it or
analyse it and you have to defend your opinions to a group of
people," he added.
Gyllenhaal said jokingly that after only one meeting, the
jury had been broken up into the Ethan camp and the Joel camp.
"We're not allowed to talk about who's in what group but
after a while you'll probably start to understand who's in what
group and that was purely based on personality and we had no
choice," he told a press conference.
