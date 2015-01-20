PARIS Jan 20 Joel and Ethan Coen, the American
filmmaker brothers, will be the first co-presidents of the jury
for this year's Cannes Film Festival, the organisers said on
Tuesday.
The Coen brothers, who made "Fargo", "Barton Fink" and "No
Country for Old Men", replace Australian filmmaker Jane Campion,
who was last year's president. The jury will choose the winning
films during the 68th edition of the festival that runs from May
13-25 on the French Riviera.
"Cannes is a festival that has been important to us since
the very beginning of our career. Presiding over the Jury is a
special honour, since we have never heretofore been president of
anything," Joel and Ethan Coen said in a statement given to the
organisers.
They were speaking from the "Hail Caesar!" film shoot with
George Clooney, Christophe Lambert, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda
Swinton, Josh Brolin and Channing Tatum, according to the
organisers.
The films in the official selection, and additional members
of the jury, will be announced in April.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)