By Rollo Ross
| CANNES, France
CANNES, France May 21 When American director
Trey Edward Shults decided to direct his first feature film, he
turned to those he could most rely on to get it made: his
family.
"Krisha", shown at the Cannes festival, is based on events
that happened to Shults's family over the years and stars
numerous family members, including his mother, Robyn Fairchild,
and his aunt, Krisha Fairchild in the eponymous title role.
Krisha returns to the family to celebrate the Thanksgiving
holiday after years away, hoping to make amends for past
troubles she has caused.
Shults said drafting in his family had been essential.
"I knew that was the only way I was going to make this movie
because it's so personal ... telling that personal family story
literally with family members, shooting in my mum's house in
nine days ... That's the way we had to do it and I think that's
what made the movie special. I wouldn't have done it any other
way."
The film even features Shults's maternal grandmother, who
suffers from Alzheimer's. During shooting, she was not aware she
was appearing in a film.
The film received favourable reviews and picked up the
prestigious Grand Jury Award at the SXSW (South by South West)
film festival.
It was shown in the Critics' Week selection at Cannes and
was purchased during the festival by the U.S. distributor A24.
