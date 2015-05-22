By Michael Roddy
| CANNES, France
CANNES, France May 22 The creators of the
animated film "The Little Prince", which had its world premiere
at the Cannes festival on Friday, knew they had to take extra
care in adapting one of the most cherished works of 20th-century
French literature for the screen.
To that end, American director Mark Osborne ("The SpongeBob
SquarePants Movie") has created a story within a story in which
a Little Girl, voiced by Mackenzie Foy (the 10-year old Murph in
"Interstellar") is introduced to poet and novelist Antoine de
Saint-Exupery's classic by an elderly aviator (Jeff Bridges).
He lives in a rundown but fantastic mansion with a wrecked
plane in the backyard, next door to the soulless modern home
where the girl and her mother, who wants everything to be done
on time and to perfection, have moved in.
He reads her The Little Prince, which he says he has
written, and opens her mind to how she is missing out on the
wonders and fantasies of childhood.
Other characters from the book, which has been translated
into 250 languages and sells about 2 million copies a year,
include The Fox voiced by James Franco and The Rose voiced by
Marion Cotillard.
The film uses stop-motion animation to re-create and expand
upon the watercolours that Saint-Exupery painted for his
novella, a fantasy tracking the relationship between an aviator
who crashes in the Sahara and a small boy, the "Little Prince",
who says he is from an asteroid and tells the story of his life.
Computer-generated images are used for the story about the
Little Girl's friendship with the aviator, and its consequences.
Saint-Exupery fled the Nazi occupation of France and wrote
the book in New York in the early 1940s but returned to join the
French Free Forces in North Africa to help fight Nazi Germany.
He disappeared while flying a reconnaissance mission over
the Mediterranean in 1944, shortly after the book's publication.
Osborne said he had done everything in his power to retain
the book's Gallic flavour, and said he had won plaudits from
Saint-Exupery's family when he gave them a rundown of his plans.
"I pitched everything and they applauded it and they said,
'You have our full support' and I burst into tears," Osborne
said after a media screening.
"It was like a huge moment because for me it's really
important for us to have that sort of seal of approval."
The film will be released in France in July, with U.S.
plans as yet unannounced.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)