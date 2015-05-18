By Rollo Ross
| CANNES, France
CANNES, France May 18 A portrait of a family
shattered by the untimely death of a war photographer who has
left behind her husband and two sons is Norwegian director
Joachim Trier's first English-language film and a competition
entry in Cannes.
"Louder Than Bombs" uses flashbacks to unravel the
narrative, with Isabelle Huppert playing the photographer and
Gabriel Byrne her husband.
A posthumous exhibition three years after her death brings
the eldest son, played by Jesse Eisenberg, back to the family
home, forcing him to spend more time with his father and
withdrawn younger brother.
The film marks Trier's upgrade to the main Cannes
competition after his 2011 film "Oslo, August 31st" was featured
in the Un Certain Regard category at the festival.
Trier said he and his writing partner Eskil Vogt were more
interested in showing human relationships than with other
aspects of making a film.
"We don't usually start out with a plot that we can pitch in
two lines. We spend a year brainstorming and discussing ideas
that are sometimes of a visual nature, sometimes just about
characters and then we try to structure the story," he told a
news conference on Monday.
Byrne said he was impressed by Trier's approach to
directing.
"A lot of directors don't understand what actors do and
sometimes they over-direct them and they say things like 'Well,
can you be happy but a little bit sad?' or 'Could you be tall
and short at the same time and then throw it all away?'
"... Joachim directs in the way that is so caring not just
of the actor but of the character and that's a wonderful thing
to be exposed to," he said.
The plot shows the father and sons' feelings towards
Huppert's character through different perspectives.
For French actress Huppert, who has previously presided over
the jury at Cannes, the part allowed her to show her character
from a number of angles.
"There are several people in one single person, several
lives in one life. It is rare that in a film, they show what
could seem to be obvious, which is how much, in a group of
people, one person can be seen one way by some and differently
by others.
"And I think even in her own eyes she is incomprehensible
and it might be also for that reason that she disappears,"
Huppert said.
"Louder Than Bombs" is one of 19 films competing for the
festival's top Palme d'Or award.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Alison Williams)