By Michael Roddy
| CANNES, France
CANNES, France May 14 "Mad Max: Fury Road" is a
movie of singularities. "Furiosa Imperator" Charlize Theron is a
woman missing a forearm, "Mad Max" Tom Hardy is a man of few
words and the movie has basically one plot line -- stay on the
road and keep fighting.
That may not sound like a recipe for the blockbuster of the
summer. But the reboot of the 1980s dystopian franchise that
powered Mel Gibson to stardom is expected to take $40 million at
the U.S. box office for its opening weekend, starting on Friday.
After premiering in Los Angeles last week, it packed the
biggest cinema of the Cannes International Film Festival on
Thursday. An audience accustomed to arthouse films burst into
applause for a chase scene involving steel-spike-studded attack
vehicles that exploded like star fighters in "Star Wars".
Blink and you'll miss the opening that explains the world's
post-apocalyptic state. But the original "Mad Max" films by
director George Miller were never long on explanation for what
turned the world into a wasteland, either.
Their selling point was showing how Mad Max would survive.
He's back, looking even more resourceful, including performing a
blood transfusion in the cab of a speeding, half-wrecked monster
truck.
The original films were a smorgasbord for fans of demolition
derbies. Miller, 70, has gone all out this time, with a fleet of
hot rods scavenged from the wreck of the world that looks like
Disney-Pixar's "Cars" animation on speed.
Two vintage Cadillacs bolted atop each other probably make
the classiest ride. Heavy-metal fans will want the "battle of
the bands" vehicle that features four "warboys" pounding drums
and an electric guitarist whose instrument doubles as a flame
thrower.
In the midst of this feast of high-production-value chase
scenes, it's almost surprising to find that human life - a
pregnant woman about to give birth, a shoot of a plant growing
in an elderly woman's pocketbook - can survive.
But this is a life-affirming film. Theron's rogue Imperator
breaks away from the malevolent warlord Immortan Joe (Hugh
Keays-Byrne) to ferry five of his "breeders" to a "green place",
run by women.
Hardy's "Mad Max" becomes their ally, but only after Theron
has shown herself his equal in survival skills. She is perhaps
the strongest female screen protagonist since Sigourney Weaver's
Ripley in Ridley Scott's "Alien" series.
It shows you the movie has a heart and soul, but it's
actually a roller-coaster ride, with some of the most
spectacular effects luckily never seen on a highway near you.
Cannes cheered, so chapeau, Monsieur Miller.
(Michael Roddy is the Entertainment Editor for Reuters in
Europe. The views expressed are his own)
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Larry King)