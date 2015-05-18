CANNES, France May 18 French movie director
Maiwenn said she had no axe to grind about adult relationships
in her film "Mon Roi" ("My King") about a woman lawyer who
marries, and divorces, a manipulative chef who is just a hair's
breadth away from being a lout.
"I don't want to give any message," the director, whose
birth name was Maiwenn Le Besco but who goes by her first name,
told Reuters in an interview in Cannes on Monday where her film
is in competition.
"I like to make films, and make people imagine things."
Emmanuelle Bercot, herself a movie director, plays the
lawyer Tony who married Vincent Cassel's Georgio, who gives the
appearance of being a successful restaurateur but whose business
affairs -- and personality -- are murkier than the image of the
Jaguar-driving bon vivant he likes to project.
The film is shown from a flashback angle after the divorce
and when Tony is recovering from a skiing accident which has
shattered her knee forcing her to take months off work to stay
at a rehab centre.
Cassel said his role was to try to keep his character from
being a one-dimensional creep.
"As she's a female director and I played along with a woman,
who's also a director, I didn't want this guy to end up being
the bastard of the story and the woman a victim," Cassel said.
"It has never been in Maiwenn's plans to be that radical and
simplistic but at some times I would say, 'No, no, it's not
possible. Guys -- put yourself in our shoes, it's not easy.'
"We have to reconcile many things. We must be a good-hearted
man, a good father, and a man has drives, whether we want it or
not. So I wanted it to be tangible."
Bercot said the atmosphere on the set had been excellent.
"I laughed a lot during this shoot. We gave a lot during the
takes but in between it was very joyful, very easy," she said.
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Robin Pomeroy)