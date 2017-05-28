By Mike Davidson
| CANNES, France
CANNES, France May 28 With a click of her
blue-bob wig, Marie Parie turns to face the tuxedo-clad
photographers at a premiere in Cannes as others on the red
carpet pause to wonder where they might have seen her before.
The truth is, Parie is not really famous but is one of many
ambitious young performers hoping for a career-boosting break at
Cannes, where she has blagged her way onto the red carpet almost
every night of the two-week festival.
With an arm draped over a security guard outside the Palais
des Festivals, Parie sings a few lines of her song “Ice Cream”,
a saucy rap song that had some chart success last year and has
attracted 100,000 hits on YouTube.
“I want to see French people smiling and laughing,” Parie
told Reuters as she posed for photos with tourists on the
Croisette, her love-heart sunglasses and lace hat topped with a
French tricolour making sure she gets noticed, and possibly
taken for a star.
"This is the red carpet - this is where we go, it's really
nice," she said, pointing to the steps that this year have
carried Dustin Hoffman, Will Smith and Nicole Kidman into the
heart of the world's most prestigious film festival.
For Parie, born in Paris and now living in Los Angeles, it's
not about the movies, it's about the exposure and the
experience.
"Basically, today is a different movie, I don’t know yet
which one. But yesterday was awesome, it was amazing, it was
packed. It's just great to go there, it's a great feeling."
(Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by David Goodman)