* Parties all around the seaside town, till early hours
* "It's for networking ... you meet people" - Bond villain
* "I get to make people feel what I feel," producer says
By Michael Roddy
CANNES, France, May 19 For some people Cannes is
a film festival. For others it's a non-stop, two-week long party
where the champagne flows freely, until the paying bar kicks in,
and the rich and famous mix with the masses, albeit sometimes
only briefly.
From one end to the other of the broad La Croisette
boulevard which runs along the crescent-shaped sea shore, people
party in nightclubs, on hotel rooftops, in restaurants and in
huge tent-like beach clubs where bands pound out dance music and
the queues for entry get longer as the night goes on.
Other, more exclusive gatherings, take place on the mammoth
yachts anchored just offshore on the Mediterranean ripples.
For some, formal evening gowns and tuxedos remain de
rigueur, though casual chic is undermining tradition and there
are some who look like they are wearing the clothes they slept
in.
None of this matters, seemingly to anyone, as long as you
are on the guest list, can get inside and can then engage in
what everyone else is up to - networking.
"It's for networking, and also one of the really hot girls
is a dancer and I know her quite well," said Sean Cronin of
London, who used to play the James Bond villains killed off in
the first 10 minutes, when asked why he was attending a huge
event for the upcoming launch of "The Expendables 3" movie.
"Whenever you come to the Cannes Film Festival you network,
you try to meet people," Cronin said, adding that he is working
with two major production companies to film period dramas.
The networking was fast and furious all around the Gotha
nightclub on Sunday night. Hundreds of guests munched on
sausages and quiches and the crush was three deep at the bar for
the free Moet champagne until a bit before 1 a.m., when the
paying bar kicked in and the crush dissolved.
ASPARAGUS TO SPARE
Earlier in the week, at a party hosted by Hollywood producer
Harvey Weinstein in a hotel rooftop garden overlooking the
beach, the bay, the boulevard and the teaming masses below, the
fare was more elegant, including asparagus and artichokes. The
champagne reposed in cooled glass buckets on white tables but
the purpose was still the same - networking.
Weinstein, other guests said, had been there from about 7
p.m. until 7:15 p.m., leaving behind a lot of as-yet undrunk
champagne and uneaten asparagus.
But that didn't perturb Cassandra Kulukundis, co-producer of
"The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby", for which Weinstein had
bought distribution rights, and who was delighted to talk up the
movie to anyone who would listen.
"I don't like parties, I don't like to get dressed up -
people said take a picture of me," said Kulukundis, elegantly
dressed in a black lace-topped gown for the occasion, which for
her was to celebrate the film being purchased by one of
Hollywood's top powerbrokers and being shown in Cannes.
"I like to stay behind the scenes and now I get to talk
about the film to people and to make them feel what I feel and
that's why I make movies," she said.
At yet another event, the after party for the "How to Train
Your Dragon 2" sequel to the animated film about Vikings and
dragons, Jeffrey Katzenberg, the head of DreamWorks Animation,
chatted with guests while checking his mobile and Dean DeBlois,
the film's director, posed for photographs with well-wishers.
Actress America Ferrera, the voice of "Astrid" in the film,
having hours before been the target of a red-carpet crasher -
who attempted to lift her skirt before being ejected by security
- took a seat out of the limelight.
It was a scene that would have taken the breath away of
Jessica Heywood, 21, of Portland, Maine, who queued for "The
Expendables 3" party although she was not on the guest list.
Asked why she was there, Heywood, who is studying French in
Cannes, said, "I've never seen a celebrity before because no one
ever comes to Maine."
"I don't want to waste the opportunity."
(Additional reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)