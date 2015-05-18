(Inserts dropped title of trade publication in para 7)
By Rollo Ross
CANNES, France May 18 Natalie Portman played a
ballerina in the grip of psychological trauma in "Black Swan",
but the Israeli actress said she had lots of support while
directing her first film, about the childhood of Israeli
intellectual Amos Oz, shown in Cannes.
Portman both directs and stars in "A Tale of Love and
Darkness", based on Oz's autobiographical novel of the same name
focusing on his relationship with his mother Fania, who
committed suicide when Oz was 12.
Oz's mother, played by Portman, was a Polish Jewish refugee
from a moneyed family who felt lost in the poverty and violence
in Jerusalem during the period surrounding the formation of the
Israeli state in 1948.
In Portman's movie, she yearns for the forests of her
childhood and spins fabulous tales to entertain her son, until
despair totally darkens her life
"It's been a really incredible experience," Portman told
Reuters in an interview on Sunday, talking about the making of
the film which garnered mixed reviews after its screening out of
competition at the Cannes International Film Festival.
"It's been really challenging but I think that every
challenge has helped me grow more and luckily I've had many
people around me - my family, my friends and my crew who helped
me so much throughout that I felt so well supported that it was
never an existential crisis during it."
Trade publication Variety called the result a "drearily
empathetic" film that would rely on Portman's star power to sell
it, while Britain's Guardian called it "a serious, well-made
adaptation" of the book.
Asked why she had wanted to direct a film, she said: "The
way to feel alive is to change and to try new things, to
stimulate yourself, to be afraid, do things you're afraid of."
Portman said sdapting Oz's novel brought the actress closer
to the writer and intellectual, who is one of the darlings of
the Israeli left and a longtime supporter of the two-state
solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"I've gotten to know him more and more throughout the
process. Now I feel like family.
"I've played his mother, in a way, so in a strange way it
feels like he's my child and I'm so proud of him," she said.
Over the past 20 years, Portman has appeared in films such
as "v for Vendetta", "Thor" and "Star Wars", and won an Academy
Award for her role in "Black Swan".
