CANNES, France May 9 Posters for the 69th
Cannes film festival that opens this week evoke a golden era of
French cinema by picturing veteran actor Michel Piccoli mounting
a giant staircase.
The bright gold posters hoisted up on facades at the Palais
des Festivals in the French Riviera town on Monday pay tribute
to Jean-Luc Godard's 1963 classic satirical drama "Le Mepris"
(Contempt) starring Piccoli, who is now 90.
This year's festival, whose main competition will be
presided over by Australian director George Miller, kicks off on
Wednesday with Woody Allen's "Café Society".
Among the movie stars heading to Cannes this year is
American actress Kristen Stewart, already dubbed "Queen of
Cannes" by the festival organisers for her roles in both "Cafe
Society" and in Olivier Assayas's in-competition film "Personal
Shopper", which will be screened on May 17.
Other celebrities expected in the south of France include
Julia Roberts, who will feature in a film at the festival for
the first time, "Money Monster". The festival runs from May
11-22.
