PARIS, April 10 Italian-American actress and
director Isabella Rossellini will head the "Un Certain Regard"
jury that provides an alternative forum for films competing for
the main Palme d'Or prize at next month's Cannes festival,
organisers said on Friday.
The daughter of director Roberto Rossellini and actress
Ingrid Bergman burst into the limelight in 1986, playing Dorothy
Vallens in David Lynch's cult hit "Blue Velvet".
Rossellini, 62, also starred in Taylor Hackford's "White
Lights", "Tough Guys Don't Dance" by Norman Mailer and Abel
Ferrara's "The Funeral".
"Isabella Rossellini will award the 'Un Certain Regard
Prize' and meet the winners on Saturday 23rd of May, on the eve
of the closing ceremony," a statement from the festival, which
opens on May 13 in the French Riviera resort, said.
The shortlist for "Un Certain Regard", which tends to
promote younger directors, will be announced Thursday along with
the selections for the official competition.
Last year's "Un Certain Regard" prize was awarded to "White
God", a film by Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo about a pack
of dogs terrorising the Hungarian capital Budapest.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Michael Roddy and
Andrew Heavens)