By Michael Roddy
| CANNES, France
CANNES, France May 23 The director of a Russian
film about corruption that received favourable reviews in Cannes
said on Friday Russia's culture minister disapproved of it but
he hoped it would be seen there despite pending curbs on
profanity in entertainment.
Director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose film "Leviathan" is being
shown in competition at the world's most prestigious film
festival, said he had shown it to Culture Minister Andrei
Medinsky, whose office partly financed the movie, before
bringing it to the festival.
"He said the film was very talented but he didn't like it,"
Zvyagintsev said. "I can understand that stance. He has a lot of
work, he is supposed to make the world better."
The film is a no-holds-barred look at how a corrupt local
mayor (Roman Madyanov) crushes all who oppose him, seizing a
piece of seafront property from handyman Kolia (Alexey
Serebryakov) in a ruthless way that destroys the man and his
family.
Many of the mayor's scenes are filmed with a wall photograph
of Russian President Vladimir Putin looking down over his
shoulder, implying that the Russian leader endorses the style of
government the mayor represents.
Reports circulated at Cannes that Medinsky was boycotting
the film but there was no immediate response from his office or
the festival press office.
A spokeswoman for the Culture Ministry in Moscow declined
immediate comment, asking for a written request, but said all
events Medinsky was planning to attend on Friday were on a
schedule posted on the ministry website.
It did not include the premiere of "Leviathan" or a trip to
Cannes, and indicated Medinsky would attend the St Petersburg
International Economic Forum in Russia on Friday.
The controversy over the film has been brewing for some days
and Russian media have carried reports about it.
"The film won't suffer from cutting profanity out of it,"
Russian media have quoted Medinsky as saying. "The film is
talented but I did not like it."
Asked about Medinsky's comments on profanity, Zvyagintsev
said he hoped that because his film was made before a law
curbing swear words comes into effect in July his movie would
not be affected.
"I don't think we use too many swear words in the film," he
said. "Each word was carefully weighted, we wondered if it was
necessary to use this or that word in the dialogue.
"These laws that ban things aren't very suitable in my
eyes," he said. "In the film it was truly necessary to use this
kind of language and these swear words."
The film received mostly favourable reviews after a press
screening.
Under the headline "A New Russian Masterpiece", critic Peter
Bradshaw in The Guardian said: "Andrei Zvyagintsev's latest is a
very strong contender for the Palme d'Or - a mix of Hobbes,
Chekhov and the Bible, and full of extraordinary images and
magnificent symmetry."
(Additional reporting by Steve Gutterman in Moscow, Writing by
Michael Roddy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)