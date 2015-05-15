By Michael Roddy
CANNES, France May 15 Hungarian director Laszlo
Nemes has created a stir at the Cannes film festival with his
wrenching "Son of Saul", portraying the work of the Jewish
"sonderkommando" labourers who were forced to do some of the
Nazis' dirty work in death camps.
In a movie at times almost too intense to watch, Nemes and
his cast show the "sonderkommando" teams who were used by the
Nazis to convince newly arrived inmates at Auschwitz to strip
off their clothes and enter the gas chambers -- on the pretence
that they should move quickly or their soup would get cold.
The sonderkommando had to scrub out the chambers after each
use and remove the corpses, which the Nazis referred to as
"pieces", to the ovens for cremation.
The film unflinchingly shows labourers stoking the ovens
with coal and shovelling ash into a river - part of the Nazis'
effort to conceal their crimes.
Nemes, 38, whose first feature film has been given the
unusual distinction of being entered in competition for the
festival's main Palme d'Or prize, said he was inspired to make
Son of Saul by the discovery after the war that the Jewish
labourers had hidden written descriptions of what they had been
forced to do in secret locations around Auschwitz.
"They were better fed but they knew that they would be
exterminated after awhile," Nemes told a news conference on
Friday. "So it was very difficult work they had to undertake,
but what was important for me was...I wanted to make a film
about this hellish experience in a different way."
His film is set in 1944 when some of the sonderkommando
mounted a failed rebellion against Nazi guards. One of the
labourers, Saul Auslander, played by Geza Rohrig, who is a
writer and not a professional actor, comes to believe a dead boy
among a recent group of gassed Jews is his son. He searches
throughout the camp for a rabbi to help him bury the boy
properly by saying the Kaddish prayer for the dead.
Matyas Erdely, director of photography, said his challenge
had been how to show "things that cannot be shown". He said he
and Nemes had adopted an approach of seeing things through
Saul's eyes, and leaving much to the viewer's imagination.
The result, though, is graphic enough and making the film
had a profound effect on the actors and crew. Levente Molnar,
who plays Saul's co-worker Abraham, said he had been overwhelmed
during a run-through of a scene when the forced labourers are
preparing new arrivals for the gas chambers.
"I took a huge hit at that moment and I'm just too small
even to imagine those feelings, what these guys were forced to
experience, and I got scared because I felt that it's
overwhelming," he said.
