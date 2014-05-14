CANNES, France May 14 A restored print of the
pioneering 1964 Italian-made spaghetti western "A Fistful of
Dollars" will be screened on the closing day of the Cannes Film
Festival with director Quentin Tarantino as host, the festival
announced on its website.
"To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the birth of the
Spaghetti Western in 1964, the Festival de Cannes will be
showing 'A Fistful of Dollars' directed by Sergio Leone that
same year and starring Clint Eastwood and Gian Maria Volonte,"
the posting said.
"The event will be hosted by Quentin Tarantino, a great
admirer of Sergio Leone, who has always been open about how much
his own film making owes to the influence of the Western's great
Italian masters," the statement posted late on Tuesday said.
The print to be screened after the prizes are awarded on May
24 has been restored by making a digital version of the
original Techniscope colour negative with an original
Technicolor print used as a reference, the posting said.
The sound also has been restored, the statement said.
The Cannes Film Festival, which opens its 67th edition on
Wednesday, has a history of presenting restored versions of
classic films. One of the other restorations to be shown during
the 12-day long festival is the classic cult horror film "The
Texas Chainsaw Massacre".
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Paul Tait)