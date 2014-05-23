CANNES, France May 23 The Hungarian film "Feher
Isten" (White God), starring a pack of stray dogs that
terrorises the capital Budapest and directed by Kornel
Mundruczo, won the top prize in the "Un Certain Regard" forum of
the Cannes International Film Festival on Friday.
The runner-up, winning the jury prize, was "Turist" by
Swedish director Ruben Ostlund. It is about the disintegration
of a marriage after a husband abandons his wife and children on
a terrace and flees when he falsely believes they are all about
to be killed by an avalanche.
Jury President for the "Un Certain Regard" festival was
Argentine director Pablo Trapero.
The forum, "A Particular Outlook" in English, is for young,
innovative filmmakers or directors that runs alongside the main
Cannes competition, whose winners will be announced on Saturday.
Other films competing for the prize were the directorial
debut of Hollywood A-list actor Ryan Gosling, "Lost River", the
only Indian film in the competition, "Titli", by Kanu Behl, and
"Jauja" starring Viggo Mortensen from Argentina's Lisandro
Alonso.
