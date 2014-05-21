* Film shows pack of strays terrorising Budapest
By Will Russell
CANNES, France, May 21 Anyone with a fear of
dogs is not going to get over it by seeing the Hungarian movie
"Feher Isten" (White God) which has made a stir at the Cannes
film festival with a scene that is all the more remarkable
because it is filmed with real animals.
The film opens with a young girl, carrying a trumpet in a
backpack, cycling through the deserted streets of the Hungarian
capital Budapest in broad daylight.
It suddenly turns terrifying as a huge pack of some 200 or
more vicious, barking dogs, all of them real, none of them
created by computer simulation, bounds around a corner and heads
straight for the young rider.
In the background the frame shows a crashed bus and cars
abandoned by drivers fleeing the strays terrorising the city.
Telling more would be a spoiler but Teresa Ann Williams, the
Hollywood dog trainer who prepared the animals along with
Hungarian trainer Arpad Halasz, said she had never done or seen
anything like it before.
"You know it's unheard of to think of doing 200, 250 dogs
running together through the city of Budapest," she told Reuters
in an interview in conjunction with the premiere.
The screening at the film festival, and reviews afterwards
by critics who said they were bowled over by how the dogs were
used in the film, are a huge shot of adrenaline for Hungarian
director Kornel Mundruczo, who spent years on the project.
He said that much as he likes computer-generated images that
have been used, for example, to create the tiger in "Life of Pi"
and other films, that would not have worked for his tale about
the girl's search for her lost dog Hagen, which her father has
forced her to abandon on a highway because it is a mutt.
DOGS ADOPTED
Computer-generated images are "illustrating somehow what we
humans think about animals' emotions and it's much more about
us", Mundruczo, who works in television and film, said.
A professional animal plays the role of Hagen, but most of
the dogs which form a pack of strays that ends up terrorising
the city, were rescued from a pound.
Filming them was like working with four- or five-year-old
child actors, but he got what he wanted, Mundruczo said.
"There are really harsh and heavy scenes which were
simulated by playing," he said, speaking of how the dogs were
prepared for filming.
The film, which shows the abandoned Hagen joining the strays
and becoming their leader, includes scenes in which the
cross-breed dogs are hounded by dogcatchers and ignored, abused
and exploited by humans.
There is a theme running through the film of mistreatment of
"the underdog", which in Mundruczo's way of seeing things could
be poor people in Hungary, or anywhere in Europe.
"It's a hard criticism of Europe in my eyes because through
this melodrama, or through this story of how a little girl tried
to find her dog, you understand a metaphor of all minorities, of
all poor people," he said.
The film's strays, however, have gone on to happier hunting
grounds than the muddy building sites and abandoned buildings
where they are shown living in the film.
Mundruczo said that when word spread after filming that the
dogs were available for adoption "we found families for them".
People were delighted, he said, to find "they can adopt film
star dogs".
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Alison Williams)