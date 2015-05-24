CANNES, France May 24 French film "Dheepan" won the top Palme d'Or prize for director Jacques Audiard at the 68th Cannes International Film Festival on Sunday, the film jury announced.

The second-place prize went to Hungarian director for "Saul Fia (Son of Saul) while Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos' film "The Lobster" won third-place prize. Taiwanese director Hou Hsiao-Hsien won the best director award for "Nie Yinniang" (The Assassin).

France's Vincent Lindon won best actor for French director Stéphane Brizé's film "La Loi du Marché" (The Measure of a Man).

The best actress prize was shared between America's Rooney Mara for her role in Todd Hayne's "Carol" and French actress Emmanuelle Bercot in French director Maïwenn Besco's Mon Roi (My King). (Reporting By Michael Roddy; writing by John Irish)