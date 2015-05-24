CANNES, France May 24 French film "Dheepan" won
the top Palme d'Or prize for director Jacques Audiard at the
68th Cannes International Film Festival on Sunday, the film jury
announced.
The second-place prize went to Hungarian director for "Saul
Fia (Son of Saul) while Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos' film
"The Lobster" won third-place prize. Taiwanese director Hou
Hsiao-Hsien won the best director award for "Nie Yinniang" (The
Assassin).
France's Vincent Lindon won best actor for French director
Stéphane Brizé's film "La Loi du Marché" (The Measure of a Man).
The best actress prize was shared between America's Rooney
Mara for her role in Todd Hayne's "Carol" and French actress
Emmanuelle Bercot in French director Maïwenn Besco's Mon Roi (My
King).
