CANNES, France May 24 The Turkish film "Winter
Sleep" won the top Palme d'Or prize for director Nuri Bilge
Ceylan at the 67th Cannes International Film Festival on
Saturday, the film jury announced.
The second-place prize went to Italian director Alice
Rohrwacher for "Le Meraviglie" (The Wonders) while Canadian
director Xavier Dolan's film "Mommy" shared the third-place
prize with octogenarian French director Jean-Luc Godard's "Adieu
au Langage" (Goodbye to Language).
American director Bennett Miller won the best director award
for "Foxcatcher", British actor Timothy Spall won best actor for
Mike Leigh's film "Mr Turner" and Julianne Moore was named best
actress in David Cronenberg's "Maps to the Stars".
