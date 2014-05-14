By Alexandria Sage
| CANNES, France
CANNES, France May 14 The scarcity of female
directors in the film industry is "undemocratic", the head of
the Cannes film festival jury Jane Campion said on Wednesday,
speaking out against sexism in the business that keeps many
women's films out of view.
The comments by Campion, the only woman to have ever won the
festival's prestigious Palme d'Or prize, came on the opening day
of the 12-day event on the French Riviera, which in years past
has been criticised for not presenting enough films made by
women.
"I think you'd have to say there's some inherent sexism in
the industry," Campion told journalists and film critics at a
jury press conference in advance of the screening of the
festival's opening-night film, Olivier Dahan's "Grace of
Monaco".
"It does feel very undemocratic and women do notice," she
said. "Time and time again, we don't get our share of
representation."
This year, the festival's 67th season, the event features a
majority female jury, with French actress Carole Bouquet, U.S.
director Sofia Coppola, South Korean actress Jeon Do-Yeon and
Iranian actress Leila Hatami joining Campion.
But out of 18 films, only two by female directors are in the
running for the Palme d'Or - "Le Meraviglie" (The Wonders) by
Italian director Alice Rohrwacher and "Futatsume No Mado" (Still
the Water) by Japan's Naomi Kawase.
Two years ago, influential French daily Le Monde published
an open letter signed by female directors and actresses accusing
the film industry of a double standard.
"At Cannes, women show their breasts, men show their films,"
the letter said.
Jane Roscoe, the newly appointed director of the London Film
School, agreed that film remains a male-dominated industry.
The fact that Cannes named a mostly female jury "does not
mask the reality that the film industry, like many others,
remains a male bastion despite some progress by women," she told
Reuters.
"There are still many gaps in the industry where women are
under-represented," Roscoe said.
The fact that the jury composition this year became so
talked-about in the industry highlighted the discrepancies, she
said.
Women are routinely featured on the festival's posters and
often take pride of place as lead characters, such as this
year's "Grace of Monaco" starring Nicole Kidman.
What is lacking in cinema today, Campion said, is the
stories that women tell.
"It's not that I resent the male film making, but there is
something that women are doing that we don't get to know enough
about," said the director of "Sweetie" and "The Piano".
