By Michael Roddy
| CANNES, France
CANNES, France May 20 American composer David
Lang has written what he calls "candy-wrapper music" for the
Cannes competition film "Youth" in which Michael Caine plays a
retired musician wrestling with old age.
It won't win him another Pulitzer Prize, the award he got in
2008 for his haunting "Little Match Girl Passion", and the music
he composed for the film's candy wrapper scenes wasn't even
used.
Instead, the film by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino has
occasional scenes with scratchy sounds and a catchy rhythm that
come from Caine's character scrunching up a candy wrapper in a
very deliberate way and manipulating it back and forth in his
fingers.
"Youth", which is competing for the main Cannes Palme d'Or
prize, has Caine playing Fred Ballinger, a retired composer and
conductor taking a holiday at a posh resort in Davos,
Switzerland.
Lang, who gets the music credit for the film, said he had
actually composed music for the candy-wrapper scenes, although
what he wrote in the end was not used.
"Let's just say I wrote a lot of different versions of
candy-wrapper music and we had many, many discussions about what
kind of candy it should be," Lang said after a screening of the
film on Wednesday.
He said he'd "auditioned" many different candy wrappers to
find the one that was "most sonorous" but could not remember
which one had finally been selected.
He credited the director Sorrentino, who got to know of Lang
by using his music in "La grande bellezza" (The Great Beauty),
which won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, for having a
wonderful musical sensibility.
"He loves music, he's very musical, 'The Great Beauty' has
an incredible score," Lang said about working with Sorrentino
for the new film.
"When talking to him about it, it was very clear that music
was part of the organising principle of the film."
On behalf of the movie's fictional composer, Lang wrote a
piece called "Simple Songs" which is performed by soprano Sumi
Jo, violinist Viktoria Mullova and the BBC Symphony Orchestra.
