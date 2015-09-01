LONDON, Sept 1 The BFI London Film Festival
revealed its line-up on Tuesday, opening with star-studded early
feminist movement drama "Suffragette" and closing with a biopic
about Steve Jobs.
Meryl Street, Helena Bonham Carter and Carey Mulligan will
walk the red carpet for the European premiere of "Suffragette",
a drama about the women who fought for the right to vote in
Britain, at the Oct. 7-18 event.
The festival's 59th edition, which will screen 238 fiction
and documentary features, with films such as war drama "Beasts
of No Nation", also showing at this week's Venice film festival,
and Cannes winner "Son of Saul" vying for the top prize.
The line-up for the official competition also includes
Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski's "11 Minutes" and Mexican
director Jonas Cuaron's "Desierto", which will have its European
premiere at the festival.
"Trumbo" starring "Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston as
blacklisted Hollywood screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and "The Lady
in the Van" starring Maggie Smith will also have their European
premieres.
"Steve Jobs", a film about the life of the late Apple
co-founder starring Michael Fassbender and directed by "Slumdog
Millionaire" director Danny Boyle, will close the festival.
Oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett will be honoured with a
British Film Institute Fellowship.
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)