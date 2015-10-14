LONDON Oct 14 British playwright Alan Bennett
brings his true story of a woman living on his driveway in a
battered yellow vehicle to the silver screen in "The Lady in the
Van" with Maggie Smith reprising the titular role she played on
stage.
The movie, shown at the BFI London Film Festival on Tuesday
night, tells the story of the homeless Miss Mary Shepherd, who
lived in a van parked in the driveway of Bennett's home in
London's Camden area between 1974 and 1989.
Eighty-year old Smith swaps her "Downton Abbey" corsets for
old-looking and worn clothes to play the role of the eccentric
Shepherd, whom she played in the original 1999 theatre
production -- an adaption of Bennett's memoirs.
"It's a very taxing part," Bennett said at the film's London
premiere.
"(Smith) used to say ... it was the most bruising part she'd
ever played, literally bruising because she was always being
knocked about in the van. I think it's not been very different
on the film really."
Bennett, who has a cameo role in the movie, said he could
now only visualise Smith when thinking of the real Shepherd.
"... Because it's so long ago now, Miss Shepherd died in
1989, I can only see Maggie's face," he said.
"I can't see Miss Shepherd anymore."
"The Queen" actor Alex Jennings plays Bennett in the film.
"The nation loves Alan Bennett. It's a responsibility," the
British actor said.
"The Lady in the Van" hits UK cinemas on Nov. 13 and is
released in the United States in January.
(Reporting By Helena Williams; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; editing by Ralph Boulton)