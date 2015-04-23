LONDON, April 23 The London version of the
Sundance Film Festival will return to the British capital in
2016 after taking a year off, organisers said on Thursday.
Founded by Hollywood actor Robert Redford in 1981, the
Sundance Institute said in January the London offshoot of the
annual Utah-based festival would not take place this year.
Instead it will return next year to the new Picturehouse
Central, a seven-screen cinema in the city centre due to open
this summer. It has previously been held at the O2 arena in
southeast London.
Sundance is considered the top U.S. independent film
festival.
"After three successful years in London we wanted to take
the time to evaluate the programme and explore all our options
fully," a Sundance Institute spokesperson said.
No dates were announced for the London event.
Sundance Institute also said its Hong Kong event would take
place from Sept. 17-27, 2015 at The Metroplex in Kowloon Bay.
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)