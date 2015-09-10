LONDON, Sept 10 The London edition of the
Sundance Film Festival will be held in June next year, returning
to the British capital after taking a year off, organisers said
on Thursday.
The fourth edition of "Sundance Film Festival: London" will
take place from June 10 to 12 at the new seven-screen
Picturehouse Central in the city's West End, moving from its
previous southeast London O2 venue.
The Sundance Institute, which was founded by Hollywood actor
Robert Redford in 1981, said in January the London offshoot of
the annual Utah-based festival, would not take place this year.
Organisers said in a statement the London version would
feature international and British premieres of movies from the
2016 edition of the main Utah event held in January, which is
considered the top U.S. independent film festival.
The London leg of the festival was launched in 2012.
