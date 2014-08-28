By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 28 A trio of highly anticipated
dramas slated for the Toronto Film Festival opening next week
will instead premiere at the smaller Telluride Film Festival
over the weekend, according to the line-up released on Thursday.
"The Imitation Game," starring Benedict Cumberbatch as
British World War II code-breaker Alan Turing and "Wild"
featuring Reese Witherspoon as a heart-broken woman trekking
solo over hundreds of miles of wilderness are among the 25 new
feature films in Telluride's main program.
The directorial debut of comedian and "The Daily Show" host
Jon Stewart, "Rosewater," the true story of a BBC journalist
imprisoned in Iran, will also show in the Colorado mountain
town's event, now in its 41st year.
Telluride and Toronto are both considered kick-offs to Oscar
season and competition between them heated up this year after
the Canadian festival refused to program films in the first four
days that premiered elsewhere.
That decision came after high-profile movies like Oscar
winner "12 Years a Slave" went to Telluride before Toronto last
year and stole thunder from the Canadian showcase.
The rule change put filmmakers and studios in a bind,
because they like to build buzz around their films in stages.
Missing the first four days at Toronto, when the festival draws
the most media attention, could reduce their exposure.
Minutes after the line-up was released, Stewart told Reuters
that, as a newcomer to the film world, "ignorance was bliss" and
he wasn't "that familiar with that type controvery."
"I think there is more of a sense of feeling pretty
fortunate to be involved with both" festivals, Stewart said.
Telluride is a small gathering of industry elite, film
writers and film buffs, while Toronto is a behemoth, screening
285 feature films from Sept. 4 to 14. The drama "12 Years a
Slave" won the top award there, voted by ordinary moviegoers,
and went on to win the best picture Oscar.
Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's "Birdman"
generated Oscar buzz after opening the Venice Film Festival on
Wednesday, and will also show at Telluride, which runs Friday to
Monday.
