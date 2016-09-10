TORONTO, Sept 9 Video cameras were barred from
the red carpet premiere of "The Birth of a Nation" at the
Toronto Film Festival, where the movie's star and filmmaker Nate
Parker smiled and greeted fans, despite recent headlines on his
involvement in an old rape case.
Dressed in a black suit, Parker hopped out of a black car on
to the small red carpet outside a downtown Toronto movie
theater, where about five or six photographers had queued to
snap the cast.
After posing for a few minutes, a jovial Parker greeted fans
gathered by the theater entrance, shaking hands and waving,
before returning to the carpet for more photos and heading into
the venue.
Friday's premiere is Parker's first public event since it
emerged last month that the accuser in his 1999 rape trial and
acquittal committed suicide in 2012.
Parker, who did not mention the case in his red carpet
appearance, is due to join the cast for interviews with
journalists on Saturday, and participate in a festival news
conference on Sunday.
Parker, 36, was little known before writing, directing and
starring "Birth of a Nation," which wowed audiences at the
Sundance Film Festival in January, and was seen as a strong 2017
Oscar contender.
It tells the story of Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion
in Virginia in 1831.
Movie studio Fox Searchlight said it stands by the movie,
despite speculation in Hollywood that the rape case will affect
the film's marketing and jeopardize its Oscar chances.
Toronto Film Festival officials increased security around
the venue to counter protests, but the premiere went smoothly
and no protesters were in sight.
The festival stood by "Birth of a Nation," festival director
and chief executive Piers Handling told Reuters on Thursday,
adding that he hoped more filmmakers of color come forward with
similar stories.
"It's a very, very good film and we invited the film before
the personal issues came out around the director,' Handling
said.
"We can hardly wait for audiences here in Toronto to
actually see the movie (and) judge it as a film itself."
The audience gave the film a standing ovation, according to
Twitter posts by film journalists from the Hollywood Reporter,
Variety and USA Today who attended the premiere.
Parker introduced the film and participated in a moderated
question-and-answer session about it, they added.
(Reporting by Fred Thornhill for Reuters Photos and Rollo Ross
for Reuters TV; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)