is approached with humor as well as gravity in "About Ray," the
latest movie to focus on transgender issues as the subject of
gender fluidity becomes a prime time debate.
The story revolves around three generations, a lesbian
matriarch, a single mother, and a teen who is born female but is
determined to become Ray.
"It was all inspired by being a mother, having a family, and
being part of a family," director Gaby Dellal told a packed
audience at the world premiere at the Toronto International Film
Festival this weekend.
The film features Susan Sarandon as a stalwart from an older
generation raised on sexual, not gender, politics and Naomi
Watts as a single mother who just wants her child to be happy.
Elle Fanning, now 17 but 16 during filming, hopes the movie
will help society better understand the struggles of transgender
youth and help families of trans teens with the changes they
must undertake to complete their journey.
"I think people aren't as educated on the topic as they
should be. They need to understand exactly what it is," Fanning
told Reuters.
"It's not an option, it's actually just who the person is,
it's who they are inside, so why would you prevent someone from
being who they are?"
Before Ramona can make the physical transition to Ray, her
mother, played by Watts, must track down the man whose name
appears on the birth certificate to get his consent. But it's
not only the male characters that offer resistance.
Sarandon is a comic foil as the lesbian grandmother who
struggles to accept her grandson.
"About Ray," which opens in North American movie theaters
later this week, follows the premiere in Venice last week of
"The Danish Girl," starring Eddie Redmayne as one of the first
people to undergo male to female sexual reassignment surgery in
the 1930s.
The transition to a woman of former Olympic champion Caitlyn
Jenner, and TV series like "Transparent" and "I am Jazz" have
also put the issue under the spotlight.
"It's such a beautiful time to be alive with this kind of
fluidity because it means that for all of us the definition of
what you can be and how you see yourselves and what's possible
has just broken open," said Sarandon
