By Alastair Sharp
| TORONTO, Sept 18
TORONTO, Sept 18 The fight for gay rights was
sparked by demonstrations against a heavy-handed police raid on
a New York nightclub in 1969, and registered a coda this year
with the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that same-sex marriage is
legal across the country.
Amid a rush of films exploring gender and sexuality at the
Toronto International Film Festival this month are two stories
that neatly bookend the nearly half-century of struggle.
"Stonewall" is a fictional take on the real-life riots that
brought gay liberation onto the streets. "Freeheld" tells the
true story of Laurel Hester, a New Jersey police officer who was
dying of cancer a decade ago when she fought a legal battle to
pass her pension benefits on to her same-sex partner.
Oscar winner Julianne Moore plays Hester and Ellen Page
portrays Stacie Andree, a young mechanic who helps Hester get
over her fear of revealing her sexuality to her fellow cops.
"They're incredibly inspiring people who did something so
important in a time of difficulty and sadness that I can't even
personally imagine," said Page.
Cast and crew from both "Freeheld" and "Stonewall" spoke to
Reuters on the sidelines of the festival, which concludes this
weekend and also includes films about LGBT pioneers and teenage
coming-of-age stories such as "Closet Monster" and "Girls Lost".
Transgender narratives drew Hollywood stars Susan Sarandon,
Naomi Watts and Elle Fanning in "About Ray", while Eddie
Redmayne is getting early Oscar buzz for playing
gender-conflicted Danish painter Einar Wegener in "The Danish
Girl".
Page, who came out as gay in 2014 after reading the
"Freeheld" script, has since worked on a documentary series
about gay experiences worldwide and was also at the festival to
promote "Into The Forest", which she featured in and produced.
"Personally, it was so important," she said. "To get to play
a person I know and respect and I am inspired by is an
incredible opportunity."
PROGRESS MADE BUT STRUGGLES REMAIN
The origins of the U.S. gay rights fight is showcased in
"Stonewall," which director Roland Emmerich described as "a
reminder and a celebration" of the progress made.
The director said he personally waited until he was already
well-known for action and disaster movies such as "Universal
Soldier" and "Godzilla" before publicly identifying as gay.
"I knew I was gay but I never felt I can come out publicly
because at that time I felt like a gay director didn't fit with
the movies I wanted to do," he said of his early career.
With LGBT youth still disproportionately homeless, Emmerich
said marriage equality had not ended the struggle.
"A lot of the issues are still there," said actor Jeremy
Irvine, who plays Danny, a country boy who finds community in
Greenwich Village. "As far as we've come, there's still clearly
this very large underlying problem."
One such example came earlier this month, after a Kentucky
county clerk was jailed for refusing to sign marriage
certificates for gay couples. The incident illustrated that the
Supreme Court victory did not end the fight over same-sex
marriage.
"It's never bad to be reminded that everybody is the same,"
said Moore.
(Editing by David Gregorio)