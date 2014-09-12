By Jeffrey Hodgson
| TORONTO, Sept 12
emerged as a major theme at this year's Toronto film festival,
driven by performances from an unlikely trio: an Oscar-winning
actress, a well-known male sex symbol and a recently recovered
heroin addict.
"Time Out of Mind" and "Shelter," which had their world
premieres at the 11-day movie showcase, and "Heaven Knows What,"
which came to Toronto after a debut at the Venice festival, all
focus on characters who struggle with homelessness and addiction
on the streets of New York.
The films reflect just how pronounced the homelessness
problem is in the city, said "Time Out of Mind" director Oren
Moverman.
"The first thing you do when you're trying to fix something
is to call attention to it. So I think these three films are
trying to call attention to something and I think that they
should be commended for it," Moverman told Reuters ahead of the
film's premiere this week.
"Time Out of Mind" features "Pretty Woman" star Richard
Gere, an actor better known for roles as a corporate raider,
hedge fund manager and smooth-talking lawyer. Variety has
already called it one of his more remarkable performances.
The actor once described as the sexiest man alive by People
magazine is almost unrecognizable as George, a vagrant who
shuffles between abandoned houses, park benches and overcrowded
men's shelters, with frequent trips to a liquor store when he
gets enough money.
While part of the film is about his attempts to reconcile
with an estranged daughter, much of the story is simply
uninterrupted takes of Gere begging for change, scrounging for
food or struggling to navigate the bureaucracy for something as
common as an identity document.
Jennifer Connelly, who won a best supporting Oscar in 2002
for "A Beautiful Mind", has received positive reviews for her
performance in "Shelter", written and director by her actor
husband Paul Bettany. She plays Hannah, who spirals from an
affluent existence into depression and addiction after the death
of her husband.
The plot centers on an unlikely romance with an illegal
immigrant named Tahir also traumatized by the loss of his
family. But like "Time Out of Mind," much of the film focuses on
the daily indignities of struggling for money and a place to
sleep on the street.
In the third film, "Heaven Knows What," Arielle Holmes, 20,
has won praise for her performance, which Variety's chief film
critic called "electrifying." The story behind the movie is just
as compelling.
The movie's directors, brothers Joshua and Ben Safdie, met
Holmes while researching another film, not initially realizing
she was both homeless and addicted to heroin. They urged her to
write her story, which became the basis of the film: the life of
a homeless, drug-addicted teen.
Holmes, who is now off drugs and off the street, told
Reuters after the film was shown in Toronto she hoped her work
gets viewers to pay closer attention to a part of society many
simply walk past.
"It's a world that is unseen by most of the world. And I
feel like (the film) is a way of helping people understand other
people. It's a way of connecting," she said.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Jeffrey Benkoe)