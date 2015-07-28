By Solarina Ho
| TORONTO, July 28
TORONTO, July 28 The Toronto International Film
Festival will kick off its 40th year with the world premiere of
Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallee's "Demolition", starring Jake
Gyllenhaal and Naomi Watts, festival organizers said on Tuesday.
"Demolition" follows the unraveling of a successful
investment banker after his wife is killed in a car crash. It is
the latest from Vallee, who has won acclaim with "Dallas Buyers
Club" and "Wild".
Other films making their world premieres at the festival
include Ridley Scott's "The Martian", starring Matt Damon, and
Stephen Frears' "The Program", starring Ben Foster and Dustin
Hoffman, which tracks the rise and fall of Lance Armstrong.
Making his return to screen after more than five years is
Oscar-winning documentary director Michael Moore with "Where to
Invade Next".
The Toronto event, a frequent launch pad for Oscar
contenders and ranked among the world's top film festivals,
announced nearly 50 films that will be showcased during its
Sept. 10-20 run.
Previous festival favorites that went on to win best picture
at the Academy Awards include "Slumdog Millionaire", "The King's
Speech" and "12 Years a Slave".
