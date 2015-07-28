(Updates with additional details from press conference,
background)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, July 28 The Toronto International Film
Festival will kick off its 40th year with the world premiere of
Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallee's "Demolition", starring Jake
Gyllenhaal and Naomi Watts, organizers said on Tuesday.
The festival, a frequent launch pad for Oscar contenders,
announced some 50 of the hundreds of films it will showcase
between Sept. 10 and 20.
"Demolition" follows the unraveling of a successful
investment banker after the death of his wife. It is the latest
from Vallee, who won wide acclaim with his "Dallas Buyers Club".
Other movies making their world premieres include Ridley
Scott's "The Martian", starring Matt Damon, and Stephen Frears'
"The Program", with Ben Foster and Dustin Hoffman, which tracks
the rise and fall of Lance Armstrong.
Making his return to screen after more than five years is
Oscar-winning documentary director Michael Moore with "Where to
Invade Next".
Peter Sollett's "Freeheld", starring Julianne Moore and
Ellen Page, is based on the true story of a lesbian couple's
struggle for equal rights after one is diagnosed with cancer and
wishes to leave her pension to her partner.
Organizers said they have tweaked last year's controversial
format of excluding films during Toronto's high-profile opening
weekend that have already been screened at the more intimate,
industry-focused Telluride festival.
This year the limitation is that films shown at the three
red-carpet venues during the first four days must be world or
North American premieres. This allows moviegoers to catch buzzy
films already shown elsewhere at other venues during the opening
days.
"We've been consulting with filmmakers and film companies
over the last several months," said Artistic Director Cameron
Bailey. "We've come up with what we think is the best approach,
and everyone that we've talked to in the film community has been
happy with it."
The Toronto event, ranked among the world's top film
festivals, has grown dramatically from its launch in 1976, when
some 80 films screened in five theaters. It was Canada's only
major film festival then. Today, some 350 films are showcased in
more than 25 theaters.
The festival's top prize, the People's Choice Award, is
voted on by festival attendees. The 1999 winner, "American
Beauty", was the first to eventually win a Best Picture Oscar,
and helped the festival generate greater attention. Six of the
last seven audience favorites became Best Picture nominees or
winners, including "Slumdog Millionaire", "The King's Speech"
and "12 Years a Slave".
