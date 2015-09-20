TORONTO, Sept 20 "Room", an adaptation of the
Man Booker Prize-nominated novel about a mother and child held
captive for years, won top prize at the Toronto International
Film Festival on Sunday.
The People's Choice Award, chosen by the votes of audience
members, has in the past gone to Oscar winners such as "Slumdog
Millionaire," "The King's Speech" and "12 Years a Slave." Last
year, it was won by Best Picture nominee "The Imitation Game."
"Room" was based on the 2010 novel written by Irish-born
author Emma Donoghue, who now lives in Canada.
Now in its 40th year, the Toronto festival ranks with Cannes
and Sundance as one of the world's top movie gatherings. The
festival often serves as a launchpad for films and performances
that go on to win Academy Awards, as well as international films
seeking distribution deals.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)