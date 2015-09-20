TORONTO, Sept 20 "Room", an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-nominated novel about a mother and child held captive for years, won top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

The People's Choice Award, chosen by the votes of audience members, has in the past gone to Oscar winners such as "Slumdog Millionaire," "The King's Speech" and "12 Years a Slave." Last year, it was won by Best Picture nominee "The Imitation Game."

"Room" was based on the 2010 novel written by Irish-born author Emma Donoghue, who now lives in Canada.

Now in its 40th year, the Toronto festival ranks with Cannes and Sundance as one of the world's top movie gatherings. The festival often serves as a launchpad for films and performances that go on to win Academy Awards, as well as international films seeking distribution deals. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)