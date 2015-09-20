(Adds further detail, other awards)
By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO, Sept 20 "Room", an adaptation of the
Man Booker Prize-nominated novel about a mother and child held
captive for years, won top prize at the Toronto International
Film Festival on Sunday.
The People's Choice Award, chosen by the votes of audience
members, has in the past gone to Oscar winners such as "Slumdog
Millionaire," "The King's Speech" and "12 Years a Slave." Last
year, it was won by Best Picture nominee "The Imitation Game."
"Room" was based on the 2010 novel written by Irish-born
author Emma Donoghue, who now lives in Canada.
The novel and film bear similarity to the real-life case of
Austria's Elisabeth Fritzl, who was held captive for years in a
concealed part of her father's home and gave birth to his
children after suffering sexual abuse.
"Room" tells the story of a boy named Jack, who has only
ever know the space he and his mother have been confined in, and
the further challenges they face after emerging into the outside
world.
Director Lenny Abrahamson, who did not attend the awards
ceremony, issued a statement in which he thanked Donoghue,
"whose beautiful novel started everything."
Other award winners included "Desierto", a thriller starring
Gael García Bernal about a group of would-be immigrants from
Mexico to the United States who find themselves hunted by a
deranged vigilante.
It won a prize from the International Federation of Film
Critics for movies in the festival's special presentations
program.
García Bernal, who accepted the award, said the issue of
migration is very pertinent given the "discourse of hatred"
being heard in the political world. He said the movie was
dedicated to people who migrate "not because they choose to, but
because they need to."
The People's Choice Award for top documentary went to
"Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight For Freedom," which will appear
on Netflix next month.
The People's Choice Award for top film in the Midnight
Madness program, which often showcases horror and offbeat films,
went to "Hardcore,",by Russian director Ilya Naishuller.
The action-adventure movie, about a cyborg hunting for his
past, was entirely shot from the first-person perspective.
Now in its 40th year, the Toronto festival often serves as a
launch pad for films and performances that go on to win Academy
Awards, as well as international movies seeking distribution
deals.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)