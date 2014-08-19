TORONTO Aug 19 The 39th Toronto International
Film Festival will feature a host of Hollywood favorites when it
opens next month, with actors including Robert Downey Jr. and Al
Pacino expected to attend.
Widely considered the kick-off to Oscar season, the festival
will show 285 feature films, 143 of which will be world
premieres. The festival unveiled its guest list and full program
on Tuesday.
Downey will be on hand for the showing of David Dobkin's
"The Judge," which will be among the films screening on opening
night. Downey plays a big-city lawyer who returns home when his
estranged father, a small-town judge played by Robert Duvall, is
accused of murder.
"The Humbling" will also be on the opening night's roster.
Adapted from the Philip Roth novel, the film stars Pacino as an
aged actor who embarks on an affair with a much younger woman.
Noah Baumbach, Alan Rickman and Chris Rock are among
filmmakers expected to present their world premieres in Toronto.
Baumbach's "While We're Young" stars Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts
as a middle-aged couple whose lives are disrupted when a
free-spirited younger couple enters the picture.
Actor-director Rickman will present the historical drama "A
Little Chaos," while comedian Rock will present "Top Five,"
which he wrote, directed and stars in.
Launched in 1976, the Toronto film festival ranks among the
world's top movie events and often serves as a launch pad for
international films seeking North American distribution. The
festival previously cast a spotlight on such hits as "Slumdog
Millionaire" and "The King's Speech," which both went on to win
best film Oscars.
The festival runs from Sept. 4 to 14. The schedule is
available here
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Tom Brown)