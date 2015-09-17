By Jeffrey Hodgson
| TORONTO, Sept 17
TORONTO, Sept 17 A new film about Keith Richards
unexpectedly evolved from the story of making his latest solo
album into a study of the huge influence of blues, country and
even reggae on his music, the renowned Rolling Stones guitarist
said on Thursday.
The documentary "Keith Richards: Under the Influence," had
its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on
Thursday ahead of its release on Netflix Sept. 18.
The movie was originally meant to document the making of
"Crosseyed Heart," his first solo album in more than 20 years.
But under director Morgan Neville, who won an Oscar for "20 Feet
from Stardom," the focus shifted to where his music comes from.
"There was no plan on this. At the same time, during the
making of it, at least halfway through, I realized that that was
what was happening," Richards told Reuters ahead of the
premiere.
Richards, 71, said both the film and making the album, which
features rock, reggae and country songs, gave him a new
appreciation of his influences, including less obvious ones such
as the role of his music-loving mother.
Growing up in post-war Britain, Richards said his home was
filled the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke
Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald.
"It was all good stuff. In other words if you're growing up
at 4 years old and you can sing Billie Holiday songs, you
realize that 'ya, brought up on the blues without even knowing
it,'" he said.
He went on to worship musicians like Muddy Waters, an
interest that bonded him with former classmate Mick Jagger.
"Under the Influence" explores how once the Rolling Stones
because famous they helped reignite interest in American blues.
Richards said when the band first came to America, they
found it "astounding" blues wasn't better known.
"We hadn't realized until we got here how white kids just
didn't go down the other end of the dial where, to us, it was
like treasure troves," he said.
The release of the film and Richards' solo album came the
same week he revealed the Rolling Stones plan to return to the
recording studio next year.
"I saw all the boys in London last week and they're ready to
get in a studio at the first given opportunity, which is even
more than I hoped for," he said.
Richards said the band had been reinvigorated by its most
recent U.S. tour, where it deliberately focused on smaller
cities it first played in 1960s and 70s.
"This is the thing with the Stones. You keep thinking 'Come
on, how long can you keep this thing going?' But I guess the
answer is until we don't feel that we're improving," he said.
"To me, and I think to everybody else in the Stones, the
last tour was probably, musically speaking, the best so far. So
there's always that feeling of something more to come. Some
anticipation. The energy is there."
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)